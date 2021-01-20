Bemis acquires bidet maker Bio Bidet

Bemis Manufacturing Co., said to be the world’s largest toilet seat maker, has acquired Bio Bidet, a company that has had success bringing bidets and smart toilet seats to the U.S. market.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Ill., Bio Bidet has spent more than a decade touting the environmental, hygienic, and practical benefits bidet toilet seats can provide to households, transforming the bidet from a French-inflected luxury into a more common household item.

“Bio Bidet’s innovative production offering and engineering capabilities perfectly complement the strength of Bemis, including our market penetration and distribution network,” said Jeff Lonigro, President and CEO of Bemis. “Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of bidet and smart toilet seats to further enhance consumers’ hygiene, sustainability, and wellness.”

In addition to toilet seats, Sheboygan Falls, Wis.-based Bemis is also among North America’s top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components. The company has global locations in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Far East.