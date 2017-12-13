Bekum reorganizes its global sales division

December 13, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

German extrusion blow molding machinery maker Bekum Maschinenfabriken GmbH has reorganized its global sales division.

The Berlin-based company has appointed Bill Duckham as its new sales director. Born in the U.K., Duckham studied Electrical Engineering at the University of Manchester (UK).

Bekum has also named industry veteran Werner Pawlowski as the new global sales manager for the automotive, large packaging, and technical parts industries. With a 20-year history in the industry, Pawlowski had previously worked for Bekum in the sales department before leaving to work for what Bekum calls a “well-known competitor in the automotive branch.”

Finally, Stephan Gruber joins Bekum as a sales engineer supporting customers in project development and the procurement of application-specific extrusion blow molding systems.

“The new employees represent the strategic expansion of Bekum and also a generational change in sales,” Bekum CEO Michael Mehnert said. “With their excellent sales and industry knowledge, they will strengthen our sales department and dynamically complement the existing team of experienced employees.”