Bekum celebrates three anniversaries and breaks ground on a new U.S. facility

February 14, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Blow molding machinery manufacturer Bekum Group recently celebrated three anniversaries: 60 years of Bekum in Berlin, Germany; 50 years Bekum in Traismauer, Austria; and 40 years of Bekum America Corp. in Williamston, Michigan.

As part of the celebrations at its U.S. location, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2019 for the expansion of production capacities at the Williamston site. A new production area and office space will increase the site’s operational area to more than 15,000 square metres.

“My father founded this company sixty years ago,” Michael Mehnert, Bekum Group’s managing partner said at the groundbreaking, according to a statement released on Feb. 14. “Today I’m standing here and lay the foundation for a new production hall in order to be able to serve the continuously increasing demand in the U.S. in the future.”

“This is a historic week for Bekum America,” Steve London, COO and president of Bekum America Corp. “The groundbreaking on our new facility was a great kick-off to our 40th anniversary celebration with our dedicated employees. The Bekum team has continually been providing state-of-the-art products for our clients, and this event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the individuals who complete Bekum.”