Hillenbrand names Tammi Morytko to head Milacron, Mold-Masters, and DME

Global industrial company Hillenbrand Inc. has named Tammi Morytko as the new president of its Molding Technology Solutions unit, which includes Milacron, Mold-Masters, and DME.

She has also been appointed senior vice president at Hillenbrand, which is based in Batesville, Ind.

Morytko will focus on growth, product development and operational efficiency, according to a Sept. 11 Hillenbrand news release.

“Tammi has a strong track record of driving operational excellence and leading strategic initiatives to drive growth,” said Kim Ryan, president and CEO of Hillenbrand. “She is an established senior executive with experience leading global businesses and driving operational improvements, and we are pleased to have Tammi join Hillenbrand.”

Morytko currently serves on the Board of Directors at EnerSys, and was most recently president of the Pumps Division at Flowserve Corp. Prior to that role, she held finance, general management, and supply chain roles at Baker Hughes, Pratt & Whitney, and Arthur Andersen LLP.