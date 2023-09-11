Registration to open for NPE2024

Registrations for the show and for the hotel room block open on Sept. 12.

Registration opens on Sept. 12 for the upcoming NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla., on May 6-10, 2024.

Registrations for the triennial show will be open from Sept. 12 through May 2024, with more than 55,000 attendees expected. Registration for the hotel room block also begins on Sept. 12.

The last NPE was in 2018. NPE was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming our industry back to NPE2024: The Plastics Show next May,” said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of NPE organizer Plastic Industry Association. “The plastic industry serves a critical and sustainable role in modern life; this show will be a testament to that.”

“With sustainability at the center of everything produced at the show, attendees will witness new technologies and significant education opportunities to push us toward a more circular economy and help our industry continue to grow” Seaholm added.

Some notable experiences at NPE2024 will include:

Six technology zones with 2,000+ exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services

More than 100 speaker presentations on trending topics that foster innovation, drive circularity and exemplify collaboration

The brand-new NPE Circularity Hub where attendees will experience the plastics circular economy, from raw materials to go-to market consumer products

Influential women in the plastics industry will share their success stories with those attending the Women in Plastics Breakfast

More than 355 first-time exhibitors bringing to NPE2024 new products and perspectives

Tickets for NPE2024 range from US$100 – US$600; prices vary depending on early bird, advanced and on-site sales. Add-ons to the NPE Opening Night Party, Women in Plastics Breakfast, Seminarios Latinoamericanos, and 3D Printing for Plastic Processors are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Exhibit space for NPE2024 sold out in May, 12 months ahead of the event, with more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space grabbed up.