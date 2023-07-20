Arburg celebrates centenary with huge open-air concert

Approximately 10,000 people turned out for a free open-air concert staged by Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg GmbH at its headquarters in Lossburg on July 15.

The concert by Austrian folk rock musician Andreas Gabalier was held to mark Arburg’s 100th anniversary, and was free to attend for the company’s employees and their families and friends. In June, Gabalier himself had personally issued an invitation to attend the concert via video message.

The concert included a massive stage covering nearly 1,900 square feet flanked by two massive LED display screens so everyone could see, the company said. The concert was interrupted by thunderstorms but continued after about 90 minutes.

“The logistical feat was enormous,” Michael Hehl, Arburg’s managing partner premesis development, said in a news release. “All in all, our anniversary event was a complete success for the employees and just as special as Arburg itself.”

Advertisement

Overall, Arburg is celebrating its centenary with over 30 events around the globe this year.