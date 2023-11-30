Arburg opens new subsidiary in Vietnam

The Germany-based injection molding machine maker now has organizations at 36 locations in 26 countries.

Injection molding machine maker Arburg GmbH has announced that it opened a new subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, earlier this year.

Arburg officials said the move helps the company increase its local presence worldwide and bring its products and services closer to its customers. Arburg, headquartered in Lossburg, Germany, now has organizations at 36 locations in 26 countries, and is represented in over 100 countries overall.

The new subsidiary has a small team of sales and service experts with an understanding of both Arburg technology and the local market, Arburg said.

“Vietnam’s strategic location in the ASEAN region makes it an important location for our company’s further growth,” said David Chan, Arburg’s managing director ASEAN. “This move will enable us to further expand our strong presence in the ASEAN markets. The plastics industry is constantly evolving. Our presence in Vietnam means we can fully meet the needs of a rapidly developing market.”