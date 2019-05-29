Canadian Plastics
News

Arburg opens new subsidiary building in Thailand

Located in Samutprakarn, one of Thailand's leading industrial regions, the new facility is Arburg's largest showroom in Southeast Asia.

Print this page

May 29, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Inauguration of the new Arburg premises in Thailand (from right): Andrea Carta, director of overseas sales; Ratree Boonsay, managing director of Arburg Thailand; and Dr. Alexander Raubold, Counsellor Economic and Commercial Affairs of the German embassy in Bangkok.

Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg has opened new premises in Samutprakarn, Thailand.

“We are very proud to have the largest Arburg showroom in Southeast Asia because of the new premises,” said Ratree Boonsay, managing director of Arburg Thailand.

Arburg in Thailand was initially managed by a representative office of Arburg Pte Ltd, In 2001 Boonsay took over the management of the newly founded subsidiary.

Samutprakarn is one of Thailand’s leading industrial regions, Arburg said.

On May 10, a traditional blessing ceremony with nine Buddhist monks took place, intended to bring luck to Arburg Thailand and its employees. Guests at the official opening on May 17 were able to see Allrounder injection moulding machines “live” with two packaging applications. A hybrid Allrounder 570 H with a clamping force of 2,000 kN produced two 500-ml containers in a cycle time of around six seconds. The second exhibit, an electric Allrounder 470 E Golden Electric with a clamping force of 1,000 kN, produced two stacking boxes in a cycle time of around 18 seconds.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*