Arburg opens new subsidiary building in Thailand

May 29, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg has opened new premises in Samutprakarn, Thailand.

“We are very proud to have the largest Arburg showroom in Southeast Asia because of the new premises,” said Ratree Boonsay, managing director of Arburg Thailand.

Arburg in Thailand was initially managed by a representative office of Arburg Pte Ltd, In 2001 Boonsay took over the management of the newly founded subsidiary.

Samutprakarn is one of Thailand’s leading industrial regions, Arburg said.

On May 10, a traditional blessing ceremony with nine Buddhist monks took place, intended to bring luck to Arburg Thailand and its employees. Guests at the official opening on May 17 were able to see Allrounder injection moulding machines “live” with two packaging applications. A hybrid Allrounder 570 H with a clamping force of 2,000 kN produced two 500-ml containers in a cycle time of around six seconds. The second exhibit, an electric Allrounder 470 E Golden Electric with a clamping force of 1,000 kN, produced two stacking boxes in a cycle time of around 18 seconds.