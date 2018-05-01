Arburg expanding production area at its HQ in Germany

May 1, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

German injection molding machinery maker Arburg GmbH is investing a “large two-digit-million-euro” figure in the expansion of its manufacturing plant at its Lossburg headquarters.

As part of the expansion plan, a new assembly plant – called Hall 23 – will be built to create 18,000 square meters of new floor area for production capacity.

Construction of the new hall is scheduled to start in 2019, with completion in 2020, Arburg announced April 27.

Arburg’s most recently completed new hall, Hall 22, opened at the Lossburg HQ in 2016.

“We have never before engaged in quite as much construction work, nor progressed with it quite as vigorously, as we have over the last five years,” said Managing Partner Michael Hehl, who is responsible for premises development. “Fortunately, when building Hall 21 around the turn of the millennium, Arburg had already taken the precaution of tackling a raft of important preliminary work for new infrastructure. As a consequence, it is now possible to proceed fairly rapidly with a construction project of this magnitude, and to aim for an ambitious completion date in 2020.”