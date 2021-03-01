Arburg appoints new managing director for its AMKmotion electric drive division

German-based injection molding machine maker Arburg has named Stefan Buchner as managing director of its AMKmotion GmbH + Co KG division.

The AMKmotion GmbH division supplies electric drive, control, and industrial automation technology. Arburg created the division in January 2021 after acquiring AMK Arnold Müller GmbH & Co. KG, including its drives and automation division.

In a March 1 news release, Lossburg, Germany-based Arburg said that Buchner studied mechanical engineering at Regensburg University of Applied Sciences and then gained experience in the industrial production and planning environment. “Before joining AMKmotion, [he] worked for several years at a medium-sized company in the field of drive systems, controller technology, and automation,” Arburg officials said. “In a managerial position, he was responsible for the development, production, and quality management departments, among others. With this background, Stefan Buchner is ideally placed to continue AMK’s long-standing success story and to further develop AMKmotion”.