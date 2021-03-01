Canadian Plastics

Arburg appoints new managing director for its AMKmotion electric drive division

Industry veteran Stefan Buchner has been named to the position.

March 1, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Plastics Processes

Stefan Buchner. Photo Credit: Arbug

German-based injection molding machine maker Arburg has named Stefan Buchner as managing director of its AMKmotion GmbH + Co KG division.

The AMKmotion GmbH division supplies electric drive, control, and industrial automation technology. Arburg created the division in January 2021 after acquiring AMK Arnold Müller GmbH & Co. KG, including its drives and automation division.

In a March 1 news release, Lossburg, Germany-based Arburg said that Buchner studied mechanical engineering at Regensburg University of Applied Sciences and then gained experience in the industrial production and planning environment. “Before joining AMKmotion, [he] worked for several years at a medium-sized company in the field of drive systems, controller technology, and automation,” Arburg officials said. “In a managerial position, he was responsible for the development, production, and quality management departments, among others. With this background, Stefan Buchner is ideally placed to continue AMK’s long-standing success story and to further develop AMKmotion”.

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
New managing director for Arburg France
Arburg names new managing director in France
Arburg buys motors and drive systems maker AMK Arnold Müller GmbH
Calvin Wallace named new managing director of Beckhoff Automation in Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*