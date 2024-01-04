Anton Paar takes over Brabender’s global sales and service network

Anton Paar, a global supplier of specialized metrology applications based in Graz, Austria, has now taken over the global sales and service network of German extrusion company Brabender.

Paar’s purchase of Brabender was first announced on Aug. 1, 2023, and Brabender has now been integrated into the Anton Paar Group as Anton Paar TorqueTec GmbH.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Brabender manufactures single- and twin-screw extruders, and also offers measurement and process engineering solutions for the testing of various raw materials and for recipe and process development.

“As Brabender’s strengths are integrated, the focus remains on innovative solutions and outstanding service,” Anton Paar officials said in a Jan. 3 statement.

Anton Paar was founded in 1922 in Graz and is said to be a world leader in the measurement of density and concentration, the determination of dissolved carbon dioxide, and in the fields of rheometry and viscometry.