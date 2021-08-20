Alpla acquires packaging manufacturer Wolf Plastics

In a move that expands its product portfolio in Central and Southeastern Europe, packaging supplier Alpla Group is purchasing the Wolf Plastics Group for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Kammern, Austria, Wolf also has production facilities in Hungary and Romania.

The Austrian and Romanian competition authorities are currently examining the proposal, Alpla officials said in a news release. Closure of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Wolf was founded in 1973, and supplies SMEs and international key accounts in the construction, chemical and food industries with buckets, canisters and bottles sectors. It currently employs about 210 workers at its three sites.

“Wolf has decades of experience in product areas in which we want to increase our representation in order to expand our portfolio and grow in Central and Southeastern Europe,” said Alpla CEO Philipp Lehner.

Alpla regional manager CEE Rainer Widmar added that sustainability is becoming more important in the market segments covered by Wolf. “This is precisely where we at Alpla can apply our expertise and our market position,” he said.

Headquartered in Hard, Austria, Alpla specializes in blow molded bottles and caps, injection molded parts, and preforms and tubes.