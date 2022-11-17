AlphaMAC all-electric extrusion blow molders now available in North America

Canadian Plastics

The Italy-based extrusion blow mold machinery maker is now being represented in North America through IMA Dairy & Food, based in Leominster, Mass.

AlphaMac was launched in 2019 and was acquired in 2020 by the Italian IMA Group, which owns a number of brands of automated packaging machines.

AlphaMAC’s portfolio includes extrusion blow molding machines, extrusion blow molding molds, bottle design development and production optimization tools, and secondary packaging solutions robotics systems.

“As the industry-wide push for more sustainable food & beverage packaging solutions continues, the North American liquid dairy sector is one where eco-conscious upgrades are overdue,” IMA president Patrick Carroll said in a news release. “Adding AlphaMAC to the IMA portfolio provides our customers with more sustainable options while significantly expanding our market share potential.”

