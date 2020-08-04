ACS Group names Bob Deitrick as new vice president of sales

Auxiliary equipment maker ACS Group has named plastics industry veteran Bob Deitrick as its new vice president of sales.

In an Aug. 4 statement, New Berlin, Wis.-based ACS described Deitrick as a 25-year veteran of the plastics industry, “with a strong and proven record of success in sales and marketing executive positions.”

Deitrick recently earned an MBA from the Hult International School of Business in Cambridge, MA. Prior to that, ACS said, he was the vice president of global sales and service for Graham Engineering Corp., where he was responsible for all company brands including American Kuhne, Welex and Graham Engineering’s blow molding solutions.

Prior to joining Graham, Deitrick worked at Nordson Polymer Processing Systems where he was a leader of the executive team responsible for structuring and leading sales and operations for Asia and the Americas through several mergers and acquisitions; and was also was a director and part owner at Eurotherm Gauging Systems (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific).

“Bob is a sales and marketing executive who is well-known in our industry,” said ACS Group president Bob Andress. “We are excited to have him join our executive staff and we are confident he will help increase our brand presence and overall value to our customers.”

ACS Group offers a range of auxiliary equipment, including size reduction equipment (granulators and shredders), material conveying equipment, metering and blending devices, heat exchangers (mold temperature controls units and chillers), drying systems, and presses. These products are marketed under brand names that include AEC, Sterling, Sterlco, Cumberland, Wabash, and Carver.