AceTronic founder Harb Mushiana passes away

Harbhajan (Harb) Singh Mushiana, the founder of Mississauga, Ont.-based AceTronic Industrial Controls Inc., passed away on Jan. 15 in Brampton, Ont., at age 81.

Born in India in 1942, Mushiana immigrated first to England, where he worked as an instrument technician with British Airways; and then moved to Southern Ontario, Canada in 1975, where he soon identified a growing need in the plastics sector for a partner to fix temperature controls. He opened AceTronic as a small instrument repair shop in 1983, initially working out of his basement. As Mushiana began ordering parts like relays and switches for his customers, AceTronic became a distributor as well as a repair shop, and in the mid-1980s he moved the growing company into an industrial unit in Mississauga.

Mushiana’s daughter Kim Thiara had joined AceTronic in the early 1980s, initially to help with administrative tasks, and now serves as president and CEO, having purchased the firm in 2008. The company currently manufactures custom parts and equipment for North American plastic manufacturers and repairs plastic manufacturing equipment and components. It serves the automotive, construction, consumables, food packaging, medical, and oil and gas industries.

“[Harb] leaves behind an influence we are so proud of, as his entrepreneurial spirit and integrity continue to inspire – not just those who knew him personally, but so many of those throughout our industry who were fortunate enough to have known him,” AceTronic officials said.