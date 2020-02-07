Absolute Haitian beefs up its sales team

February 7, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Absolute Haitian, the distributor of Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machinery in the U.S. and Canada, has added two new positions to its sales team.

The Worcester, Mass.-based company has named Nick Dearent as territory sales manager based in Worcester, while David Theberge has been named territory sales manager for the West Coast, based in Los Angeles.

Dearent and Theberge will manage and facilitate Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machine sales for Absolute Haitian as well as robot sales for sister company Absolute Robot Inc. (ARI).

Dearent has five years of sales experience, three of which are in the injection molding industry. He holds a degree in marketing from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. Theberge is a graduate of Salem State University in Salem, Mass.

Both men will have involvement in Canadian machinery sales, with Dearent helping out in Quebec and Theberge helping out in western Canada.

Ningbo Haitian Machinery Co. Ltd. is said to be the world’s largest supplier of plastics injection molding machinery, shipping more than 35,000 machines in 2018. Haitian products are sold in more than 130 countries with machine sizes ranging from 44 to 7,425 U.S. tons of clamp force.