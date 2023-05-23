NPE2024 floor space sold out

More than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space has been sold ahead of the May 2024 trade show.

Exhibit space for the NPE2024 trade show has sold out 12 months ahead of the event, with more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space grabbed up.

NPE previously surpassed the NPE2018 exhibit sales record in March at the NPE2024 Space Draw.

“More than 2,000 exhibitors will participate in NPE2024: The Plastics Show in Orlando. Continued exhibitor enthusiasm reflects NPE’s importance to the global plastics industry,” said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association, which sponsors the show. “We are excited to showcase the latest advancements in plastic materials, manufacturing, recycling and processing – including innovations from more than 180 first-time NPE exhibitors.”

Exhibitors from 34 countries will be at the show, which runs from May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

More than 55,000 attendees are expected, the Plastics Industry Association said. Registration will open on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

The last NPE show was in 2018; the scheduled 2021 show was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies interested in exhibiting at NPE2024 can visit NPE.org/Exhibit to add their name to the exhibitor waitlist. Should space become available, prospective exhibitors will be contacted in the order received, the Plastics Industry Association said.