UK grocery chain Asda moves from single-use to reusable plastic bags

British supermarket chain Asda anticipates removing 101 million pieces of single-use plastic bags from its stores yearly by switching to reusable fruit and vegetable bags made from 100 per cent recycled plastic water bottles.

The move follows a 9-store trial that garnered what Asda officials call “positive customer and colleague feedback”. During the trial period, Asda sold an average of 30,000 reusable bags each week as customers continue to support efforts to tackle plastic pollution.

“We know that our customers and colleagues are really passionate about doing the right thing for the environment and this move is just another way we are helping them make sustainable choices, without compromising on the quality of our produce,” said Dominic Edwards, Asda’s director of produce. “Following some really positive feedback on our trial, we’re excited to roll out the removal of the plastic bags across all our stores, as we continue to work towards our plastic reduction targets as a business.”

Asda has continued to look at ways to remove plastic from across its fresh produce and later this year, the retailer is going to remove the plastic punnets from Conference Pears saving an additional 170 tonnes of plastic each year.

Advertisment

These initiatives are part of Asda’s long-term commitment to remove single use plastic from its business. Since 2018, the supermarket has removed 9,000 tonnes or plastic and committed to removing 3 billion pieces of plastic from own-brand products by 2025.