Tupperware designs reusable meal packaging for Tim Hortons

A pilot program anchored by Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons and consumer products maker Tupperware, designed to test consumer appetites for reusable meal packaging, was launched on Nov. 1.

The reusable container was created by Tupperware to package Tim Hortons food menu items as part of a trial run at select locations across Burlington, Ont. The reusable containers are now available as part of the Loop program on-site at participating Tim Hortons restaurant locations.

Tim Hortons and Tupperware are both partners in Loop, which is a zero-waste platform introduced by recycling business TerraCycle in 2019. The Loop program is designed to enable responsible consumption of a variety of products in customized, brand-specific durable packaging that’s collected, cleaned, refilled and reused. The content, if recoverable, will be either recycled or reused. Loop is currently live in Canada, the U.S., the UK, France, and Japan, and will be introduced in Australia next year.

“We are excited to bring Loop’s brand partners, like Tim Hortons, the opportunity to access and leverage our rich heritage in reusability to help bring more consumers into the fold on what it means to reduce their single-use footprint,” said Hector Lezama, president of commercial business expansion at Tupperware. “This partnership aligns to our purpose to nurture a better future every day by bringing to life sustainable options in the quick service industry. We look forward to seeing how this pilot program performs.”

The test pilot with Tim Hortons is Tupperware’s first foray into the market as a part of its partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop, and will advance Tupperware’s “No Time to Waste” initiative, which aims to significantly reduce single-use plastic and food waste. Additional reusable package options created by Tupperware will be available to more of Loop’s brand partners in 2022.