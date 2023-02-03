TriMas acquires Dutch packaging supplier Aarts

Aarts is an injection molder that makes luxury packaging solutions for beauty and lifestyle brands and food and life sciences end markets.

In a deal that expands its footprint in the beauty applications sector, plastic parts molder TriMas Corp. has acquired Netherlands-based Aarts Packaging B.V., a luxury packaging solutions provider for beauty and lifestyle brands and food and life sciences end markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Effective immediately, Aarts Packaging will become part of TriMas Packaging, which also consists of Rieke, Affaba & Ferrari, Rapak, Taplast, Intertech, and Omega Plastics.

Aarts’ managing director Rob Geurtz will remain in that position.

Aarts is an injection molder of caps and closures for high-end cosmetics and fragrances; scoops, jars and capsules for food-related products; and pharmaceutical dosing containers and jars.

“Aarts Packaging also provides products for food packaging and medical applications, expanding our existing presence in those core end markets,” TriMas president and CEO Thomas Amato said in a Feb. 2 news release.

Aarts generated about 23 million euros (US$25 million) in sales in fiscal 2022, the release said.

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., TriMas has approximately 3,500 employees in 13 countries.