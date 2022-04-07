TricorBraun to acquire flexible packaging supplier PBFY

Global packaging supplier TricorBraun is acquiring California-based PBFY, said to be one of the largest flexible packaging distributors in North America, from Pacific Western Sales Inc.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition expands TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex, and PBFY will now operate as PBFY, a TricorBraun company. After a transition period, PBFY will integrate with TricorBraun Flex.

In an April 6 news release, TricorBraun officials said that PBFY has provided flexible packaging services – including stand-up pouches and side-gusseted bags – for a variety of brands in the food, coffee, tea, and health and beauty markets for nearly 15 years. All PBFY team members will remain with TricorBraun, the release added.

“PBFY is an important addition to our industry-leading flexible packaging offerings, enabling us to provide customers with expanded services and supply chain options,” said TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers. “We have great admiration for the successful business the PBFY team has built, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth.”

The transaction is expected to close later this month.