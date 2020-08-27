TricorBraun acquiring Price Container and Packaging

In its eighth purchase in the past three years, packaging supplier TricorBraun has entered into an agreement to acquire Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Our acquisition of Price Container will significantly add to our robust range of packaging solutions by expanding our industrial presence,” Court Carruthers, president and CEO of TricorBraun, said in an Aug. 27 statement. “As we continue to provide essential, quality packaging, we look forward to serving customers with their industrial and other market needs.”

All Price Container team members will remain with TricorBraun; owner Ryan Price will play what TricorBraun calls “an important role” in executing TricorBraun’s strategy to create a new industrial packaging platform. The team will continue to work out of Price Container’s existing locations in the Salt Lake City, Utah and southwest Washington areas.

Effective with the closing of the transaction – which is expected in September 2020 – Price Container will operate as Price Container, a TricorBraun company.