TricorBraun acquires UK-based Continental Bottle and DiBro

In moves that expand its European presence, packaging provider TricorBraun has acquired Continental Bottle Co. Ltd. (CBC), a UK-based glass packaging provider, and its affiliate, UK glass decorator DiBro Ltd.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“[CBC] and DiBro have been leaders in the UK packaging industry for decades,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “We are pleased to partner with these trusted companies – enabling us to offer new products and expanded supply chain options to customers – while investing in their continued growth.”

All CBC and DiBro team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the companies’ existing locations. CBC and DiBro will continue to function as separate, stand-alone businesses. Effective immediately, the companies will operate as Continental Bottle, a TricorBraun company, and DiBro, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, St. Louis, Mo.-based TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to acquire 36 packaging companies globally.