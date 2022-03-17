TricorBraun acquires U.K. packaging supplier Neville and More

In a move that expands its presence in Europe, packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired U.K.-based rigid packaging maker Neville and More.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Horsham, England, Neville and More is a distributor of plastic, glass, and aluminum packaging for the health care, pharmaceutical, personal care, and food and beverage segments.

“Our acquisition of Neville and More, a well-respected leader in the UK packaging market, enables us to offer expanded services and supply chain options to customers,” “Neville and More has provided high-quality and innovative packaging solutions for 70 years, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth,” TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said in a March 17 news release.

All Neville and More team members will remain with TricorBraun, the news release said, and the company will continue as a stand-alone business unit, operating as Neville and More, a TricorBraun company. Joe Mazzilli, a packaging industry veteran and TricorBraun’s UK sales leader for the past decade, will serve as Neville and More’s managing director.

“Given our similar values and our shared dedication to exceptional customer service and high-quality products, TricorBraun is the ideal home for Neville and More’s next stage,” said Claire Sharpe, owner, Neville and More. “We look forward to Neville and More’s future growth with such an admired packaging leader.”

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is said to be North America’s largest distributor of primary packaging. The company has 70 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.