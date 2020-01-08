TricorBraun acquires rigid packaging supplier Packaging Solutions

January 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Global packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired Minneapolis-based Packaging Solutions Inc. (PSI), a rigid packaging distributor serving several markets, including pharmaceutical, pet food, and personal care.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

PSI marks St. Louis, Mo.-based TricorBraun’s seventh purchase in the last three years.

“Our acquisition of PSI strengthens our Minneapolis presence as we continue to grow across North America,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “We look forward to serving our customers in this region with exceptional products and services, and we welcome PSI to the TricorBraun family.”

PSI team members, including owners Doug Greenberg and John Greenberg, will remain with TricorBraun and the team will continue to work out of the company’s existing location.

Effective with the acquisition, the Packaging Solutions Inc. name has been retired and the company will operate as TricorBraun.

“For more than two decades, we’ve made our mark on the packaging industry and we are excited to start our next chapter with TricorBraun,” Doug Greenberg said in a statement. “Given our shared focus on the customer, TricorBraun is a natural home for PSI. With TricorBraun’s industry-leading custom design solutions and expansive supplier base, we are delighted to offer expanded packaging services and solutions to our customers.”