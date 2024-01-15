TricorBraun acquires plastic packager Plas-Pak WA

In a deal that extends its Australian footprint to Western Australia, global packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired Perth-based Plas-Pak WA, a plastic packaging distributor and manufacturer.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

According to TricorBraun officials, Plas-Pak WA provides a range of plastic packaging components for customers in Australia and New Zealand across several industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, and industrial.

“Over the last four decades, Plas-Pak WA has built an exceptional reputation for innovation with a strong focus on sustainable products,” said Andrew Allsop, managing director, TricorBraun ANZ. “This acquisition enables us to build on our customer service commitment in Western Australia, while offering our customers expanded services. We welcome the Plas-Pak WA team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company’s continued growth.”

All Plas-Pak WA team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company’s Malaga, Perth location. Effective immediately, Plas-Pak WA will operate as Plas-Pak WA, a TricorBraun company.

TricorBraun first established its footprint in the region with the acquisitions of Cormack Packaging in 2021 and PB Packaging in 2022.