Tri-Seal invests $1 million in new closure liner manufacturing facility in India

Packaging supplier Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, has invested US$1 million in a new closure liner manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, India.

In an Aug. 4 statement, the Wayne, Pa.-based company said this investment in foil laminating, four-colour rotogravure printing and inspection equipment is intended to reduce lead time for closure liners used in pharmaceutical, food, household/industrial chemical and cosmetic applications in India.

The new 8,000-square-meter (86,000-square-foot) facility, which operates under the Tekni-Plex India Pvt. Ltd. name, is 60 per cent larger than Tri-Seal’s previous manufacturing location in the same area.

“The investment in equipment and additional space now allows [us] to laminate one- and two-piece heat-seal liner structures in India, with the same specifications and raw material used by its U.S. manufacturing facilities,” the statement said. “The investment will help support India’s growing demand for closure liners as the country continues to expand its marketplace offerings.”

“Tri-Seal has nine liner manufacturing locations around the world,” said David Andrulonis, senior vice president and general manager, Tri-Seal. “Previously, we were shipping material via ocean freight from the United States to India and converting it there into liners. Now that we have added foil laminating capability in India, lead times have been decreased six-to-eight weeks enabling us to provide faster delivery. Further, multinational companies who want to have fast access to the same high-quality liner material across the globe will also benefit.”

The new facility, located in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of the Uttar Pradesh state, will also have expanded testing capability via an in-house laboratory, Tri-Seal said. “Its new four-colour rotogravure printing capability will enable customization for brand messaging or usage instructions,” the company said. “Additionally, all the employees from the previous facilities are now at the new location, plus additional employees have been added to operate the new equipment.”

Tri-Seal manufactures a variety of closure liners, lidding and healthcare packaging in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.