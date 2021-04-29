Tissue maker Kruger Products joins Canada Plastics Pact

Tissue manufacturer Kruger Products L.P. is now a signatory of the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), as part of its recently launched 10-year sustainability strategy that includes the target of reducing the virgin plastic in its trademark branded packaging by 50 per cent by 2030.

“We have been exploring various options to reduce our use of plastics and source alternative materials but working with the CPP will enable us to work together to realize tangible solutions even faster,” said Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products.

Currently, 89 per cent of Kruger Products’ packaging is fibre-based, such as its paperboard facial tissue boxes and coreboard for bathroom tissue and paper towels. In a news release, the company said it is already evaluating opportunities to achieve its target of 50 per cent reduction of virgin plastic.

Kruger Products currently operates eight FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America.

Launched in January of this year, the CPP is a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform created early this year to tackle the nation’s plastic waste and pollution problem. In addition to Kruger Products, member companies include Canadian Tire Corp., the Circular Plastics Task Force, Coca-Cola Canada, EFS Plastics Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd., Merlin Plastics, Nestlé Canada, PAC Packaging Consortium, Unilever Canada, and Walmart Canada.