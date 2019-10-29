The Beer Store to eliminate single-use plastic bags from all stores

October 29, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario retail chain The Beer Store has announced that it will be eliminating single-use plastic bags at all locations in January 2020.

“This is an important step forward for The Beer Store, building on our award-winning recycling efforts that have seen over 20 billion beer containers refilled/recycled during the same time span as the more than 4 billion alcohol containers diverted from Ontario landfills since 2007,” Ted Moroz, president of The Beer Store, said in an Oct. 29 news release.

“Even more importantly, our customers expect us to demonstrate leadership in this area,” he continued.

While many of the packaging for items sold at The Beer Store is made from recycled material, those who require bags will be able to purchase reusable ones at all locations later this year, the news release said.

The Beer Store is owned by 33 Ontario-based brewers. There are approximately 450 Beer Stores in Ontario.