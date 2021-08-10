Tekni-Plex acquires container vented lining material maker M-Industries

Packaging supplier Tekni-Plex has acquired Michigan-based M-Industries LLC, a manufacturer of container vented lining technology.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Michigan-based M-Industries will operate as part of Tri-Seal, the Tekni-Plex division business specializing in closure liners and seals. “M-Industries is one of only a few manufacturers worldwide that provide complex venting lining solutions for products that need air pressure regulation due to ingredients, filling methods, and/or the way they are shipped and stored,” Tekni-Plex officials said in an Aug. 10 news release.

“The addition of M-Industries increases the global scope of solutions we can provide to customers, including venting expertise and technical packaging, which has great applications in the demanding e-commerce/home delivery channels,” said Brian Jacobi, Tri-Seal vice president and general manager, the Americas. “Both companies offer high-quality, niche products engineered to serve specific packaging applications.”

Advertisement

This is the 16th acquisition that Wayne, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex has completed over the past five years, supporting its strategy to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons.

M-Industries current offices, staff, and manufacturing facility in Ada, Mich. will remain in place.