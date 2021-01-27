Sudpack acquires LPF Flexible Packaging

Germany-based flexible packaging supplier Sudpack is acquiring LPF Flexible Packaging B.V. from the Clondalkin Group.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1907, LPF is headquartered in Grootegast, the Netherlands, and manufactures high-barrier films for sensitive products. The company’s key competencies include the development and production of printed and unprinted duplex and tri-plexpackaging laminates, which provide highest product protection and prolonged shelf life for the most demanding applications. LPF mainly serves the packaging markets for food, pharmaceutical, and technical products. Its customers include globally leading brands.

Since 2005 LPF was part of the Clondalkin Group, which is owned by Dutch private equity investor Egeria.

“We value LPF’s high level of development and market competence and plan to establish the site in Grootegast as a Competence Center for high-performance laminates over the long-term within the Sudpack Group,” Sudpack CEO Erik Bouts said in a news release. “In doing so, we want to further expand Sudpack’s expertise and performance portfolio in the development and production of high-performance laminates for various applications in order to serve attractive emerging markets and tap into new markets.”