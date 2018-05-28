Starlinger acquires tape and monofilament maker Barmag Spinnzwirn

May 28, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Vienna-based plastics machinery manufacturer Starlinger & Co. GmbH has acquired the Barmag Spinnzwirn tape and monofilament business unit of Germany-based filament spinning system maker Oerlikon.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Barmag specializes in turnkey extrusion plants for the production of tapes and monofilaments such as artificial grass, baler twine, carpet backing, or geotextiles as well as in high speed winders and precision winding machines for textile and technical yarns and twisted yarns.

“The acquisition of Barmag Spinnzwirn means that we can extend our portfolio and offer even more individual solutions to producers of technical textiles,” Starlinger’s managing partner Angelika Huemer said in a statement. “We expect synergy effects and advantages for our customers not only with regard to technology, but also through our well-developed sales and service network.”

The deal is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of this year

Starlinger makes machinery and production lines for woven plastic bags, recycling and PET extrusion. The family-owned business was founded in 1835.