Spectrum Plastics Group buys medical packaging converter PeelMaster

Specialty medical packaging, component, and contract manufacturer Spectrum Plastics Group has purchased Niles, Ill.-based PeelMaster Medical Packaging Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1989, PeelMaster produces pouches, header bags, and die cut lids for medical applications. The company is also an authorized converter of DuPont’s Tyvek brand of flashspun high-density polyethylene fibres and, with the acquisition, Spectrum has also been granted authorized converter status from DuPont.

Based in Alpharetta, Ga., with multiple plants across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Ireland, and Malaysia, Spectrum designs and fabricates custom and specialty plastics products focusing on niche, high value-added end markets, including medical, food, and defense applications.

“The addition of PeelMaster advances our position as a custom, scalable flexible packaging supplier for the medical device sector,” John Wolf, president of Spectrum’s films division, said in a press release. “Additionally, we are very pleased to partner with DuPont as an authorized converter of Tyvek to continue providing superior sterile packaging to the healthcare industry.”