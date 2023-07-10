Specialized Packaging Group acquires Protective Packaging Solutions

Protective packaging supplier Specialized Packaging Group (SPG) – said to be one of the largest independent protective packaging manufacturers in North America – has acquired Protective Packaging Solutions (PPS), a designer and fabricator of custom engineered packaging solutions for applications across a diverse array of end markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a July 6 news release, SPG officials said the acquisition will enhance its existing capability set, expanding the company’s engineered packaging offerings and geographic reach while adding approximately 90 employees to its 1,600-person workforce. PPS’ leadership and the company’s full workforce will continue to operate in their current locations in Aurora, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“The addition of PPS to our rapidly expanding team means we will be adding world-class custom engineered packaging capabilities to an operation that is already an industry leader,” said SPG CEO Paul Budsworth. “PPS has been a go-to provider of protective packaging solutions for almost 40 years.”

Advertisement

SPG operates under three divisions: ProtecPac, IVEX, and Packaging Concepts & Design (PCD). ProtecPac designs and manufactures customized packaging solutions at ten facilities in the U.S. and Mexico; IVEX manufactures a range of packaging materials at six facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; and PCD is a leader in the design and delivery of highly engineered packaging products and solutions.

In total, SPG has over 500 employees at manufacturing sites, design centres and sales offices located in Connecticut, New York, Kansas, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, and Ontario.