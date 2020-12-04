Spartech buys specialty film maker Tufpak

In move that expands its product line, engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging supplier Spartech LLC has acquired Tufpak Inc., a manufacturer of custom and stock engineered plastic films designed for biohazard bags, medical devices, and biopharma packaging.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

According to Spartech officials, Tufpak – which is headquartered in Ossipee, N.H. – specializes in a proprietary polypropylene (PP) blown film extrusion process which produces “superior plastic physical properties as compared to standard blown film producers and converters.” The firm’s Suprop-brand PP film offers high temperature resistance, enhanced strength, sealability and chemical resistance, they added.

Additional Tufpak product offerings include medical device packaging, biopharmaceutical aseptic sampling bags, breather bags for biological related industries, dust covers for medical devices and appliances, specialty military packaging, closure bags and specimen bags.

“This acquisition expands our product line to include medical and biohazard plastic film capabilities with industry-leading packaging for biological, chemical, pharmaceutical and laboratory research applications,” Spartech CEO John Inks said in a Dec. 3 press release. “We have always admired Tufpak’s focus on innovative plastic film development and are proud to welcome them to the Spartech team.”

“By developing a proprietary film-making capability, we have been able to produce complex bag and film structures that satisfy the demanding requirements of multiple markets, most notably the regulated autoclave biohazard bag products used in clinical healthcare markets,” Tufpak owner Mike Wadlinger said in the press release. “We are excited to be part of the Spartech family that shares our dedication to technical development, quality, and delivering outstanding results.”

Spartech is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. Since October 2019, the firm has been owned by private equity firm Nautic Partners of Providence, R.I.