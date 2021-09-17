Spartech acquires plastics provider Crawford Industries

Spartech LLC, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging, has acquired Crawford Industries LLC, which makes standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Sept. 17 news release, officials with St. Louis, Mo.-based Spartech said the deal will provide it “with new opportunities for growth” and expand its offerings in standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products.

“Spartech has the desire and resources to help Crawford take its business to the next level, and they have high-quality, thin-gauge capabilities that will enhance Spartech’s existing product offerings,” said Spartech CEO John Inks. “Together, we will be able to offer our joint customer base a wider array of products that we can leverage into new, more complete and more customized solutions.”

Founded in 1959, Crawford has plants in Crawfordsville, Ind.; and Thomasville, Ga. The company manufactures thin-gauge extruded polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) sheets and converts them into environmentally friendly products.

Spartech operates 14 plants in the U.S. and serves end markets including food packaging, aerospace and automotive.