SK Capital agrees to acquire packaging blow molder Ipackchem

Private equity firm SK Capital Partners LP has entered into an exclusive negotiation to acquire France-based blow molder Ipackchem Group SAS, a global supplier of rigid plastic packaging solutions, from the French private investment firm Sagard Holdings.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Paris, Ipackchem has been owned by Sagard since 2017.

According to its website, Ipackchem employs about 800 people and operates eight factories: Saint-Etienne, France; Crewe, UK; Peremarton, Hungary; Paulinia, Brazil; Randburg, South Africa; Kirovo-Chepetsk, Russia; and Kunshan and Tianjin, China.

“Given Ipackchem’s material science focus, differentiated product offering serving the specialty chemicals and crop protection end markets, and strong sustainability orientation, the company fits very well within the SK portfolio,” Jamshid Keynejad, co-founder and managing director at SK Capital, said in a Dec. 10 press release.

If confirmed, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.