Sipa Group, Plastic Technologies enter strategic partnership for PET packaging

Plastic Technologies Inc. (PTI), a Holland, Ohio-based PET packaging research and development firm, and Italy-based PET packaging machinery specialist Sipa SpA have entered into a new strategic partnership agreement.

In a news release, Sipa officials said the partnership will “help both companies to increase their visibility and create new business opportunities.”

“Joining forces with Sipa makes perfect sense for PTI. We bring extensive knowledge in package development and material expertise to their capabilities’ portfolio,” said Thierry Fabozzi, PTI CEO. “This strong collaboration will also give PTI access to Sipa’s latest equipment and enable us to provide even better turnkey solutions for our brand-owner customers.”

“In addition to the technical synergies, we also see geographic advantages,” said Sipa chairman Dr. Gianfranco Zoppas. “PTI’s well-established footprint in the U.S. will allow Sipa to further reinforce its visibility and success for its equipment technology in North America. Sipa’s relationships elsewhere in the world will help introduce PTI as a leader in package development, giving the possibility to Sipa to provide a very comprehensive offering to the market.”

Sipa operates 17 sales branches, four manufacturing facilities (two sites in Italy, one in Romania and one in China) and 28 service centres; it also has eight injection molding refurbishment centers in Italy, China, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and two in the U.S.