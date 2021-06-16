Sidel sets carbon reduction targets

Packaging equipment supplier Sidel has set out and committed to emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

According to company news release, Sidel’s targets are 30 per cent CO 2 reduction across the company’s sites and facilities, and a 25 per cent CO 2 reduction in sourcing and usage of Sidel’s equipment by 2030. The company’s philosophy on “corporate social responsibility” is now highlighted in its new Sustainability Report, and Sidel is also launching a new external communication campaign from Interbrand, named “You’re never alone”.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ignite conscious changes in both our industry and the wider market. Our commitments apply across all Sidel sites where we operate globally, and also across what we deliver to our customers and what we purchase from our suppliers,” said Sidel president and CEO Monica Gimre. “We know that no single company or individual can bring about sustainable transformation alone; therefore, Sidel is standing ready with the tools our customers need on their sustainability journey. This is our message to customers: when it comes to consciously creating a cleaner and greener world, you are never alone.”

More information about Sidel’s sustainability targets are available here. Sidel’s Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

Advertisment

Headquartered in Parma, Italy, Sidel provides equipment and services for packaging products in PET, can, glass and other materials.