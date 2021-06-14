Sidel merges two subsidiaries into new PET packaging services provider

Two France-based companies operating in the PET sector, both owned by Sidel, have been combined into a new packaging services provider called Competek, also based in France.

The two merged companies are PET Engineering of Italy, acquired by Sidel in 2018, and COMEP of France, which Sidel acquired in 2019.

“PET Engineering has always specialized in the engineering and industrialization of new packaging solutions, with a special view to their implementation on customer lines,” Competek officials said in a statement. “The core business of COMEP consists instead in the development and production of molds for PET containers – well appreciated both for their superior quality and high technology content.”

Competek will provide “a full range of packaging services no matter what the customer’s platform; from packaging engineering and optimization, to high quality molds and change-over spare parts,” the statement continued.

One of the new technologies Competek will offer is Supervent, which the company says cuts down on the energy use of the blow processes when applied to molds. Another is the recycled PET Protocol, a process designed to compare the performance of a traditional bottle with one made of recycled material, including the implications that the use of this material potentially has on production processes.