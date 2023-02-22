Shore Capital, Container Services partner to blow mold honey bear bottles

Shore Capital will be investing in Container Services' operational infrastructure, business development, and sales and marketing.

In a deal that will develop bear-shaped plastic bottles for honey, Chicago-based private equity firm Shore Capital Partners has formed a partnership with Container Services Inc. (CSI), a custom blow molder of rigid plastic containers based in Hillsboro, Kan., with a second location in New Castle, Pa.

CSI was founded by Darrell Driggers in July 1991 to provide custom plastic bottles to honey producers, including their iconic “honey bear” bottle. The company specializes in the production of PET and HDPE blow molded plastic containers and has expertise working with post-consumer recycled plastic resins. Today, CSI has over 100 employees, and more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

In a Feb. 13 news release, Shore Capital said it will be investing in CSI’s operational infrastructure, business development, and sales and marketing.

“Together, CSI and Shore will explore opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions of rigid plastic container manufacturers and organic growth through continued best-in-class customer service, new customer partnerships, and expanded offerings to existing customers,” the release said.

Darrell Driggers son Driggers’ son, Brent Driggers, who has been with CSI since 2015, will retain his position as CEO.