Selig Group acquires container and packaging solutions provider Performance Systematix

Flexible packaging supplier Selig Group has purchased Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Performance Systematix Inc. (PSI), a supplier of container and packaging venting solutions, for an undisclosed price.

In a Jan. 5 statement, Naperville, Ill.-based Selig said the acquisition will provide it with “highly complementary adjacent capabilities”. “PSI’s culture of innovation, service and quality are well-aligned with Selig and will enable us to serve customers better as a combined organization with expanded capabilities and short, highly responsive product development cycles,” Selig’s president and CEO Steve Cassidy said.

PSI, which was founded in 1984, will operate as a subsidiary of Selig and continue to operate from its Grand Rapids facility.

The transaction is Selig’s third acquisition since it was purchased by Chicago-based CC Industries Inc. in 2015.