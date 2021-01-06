Canadian Plastics

Selig Group acquires container and packaging solutions provider Performance Systematix

Performance Systematix will operate as a subsidiary of Selig and continue to operate from its headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich.

January 6, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Packaging

Flexible packaging supplier Selig Group has purchased Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Performance Systematix Inc. (PSI), a supplier of container and packaging venting solutions, for an undisclosed price.

In a Jan. 5 statement, Naperville, Ill.-based Selig said the acquisition will provide it with “highly complementary adjacent capabilities”. “PSI’s culture of innovation, service and quality are well-aligned with Selig and will enable us to serve customers better as a combined organization with expanded capabilities and short, highly responsive product development cycles,” Selig’s president and CEO Steve Cassidy said.

PSI, which was founded in 1984, will operate as a subsidiary of Selig and continue to operate from its Grand Rapids facility.

The transaction is Selig’s third acquisition since it was purchased by Chicago-based CC Industries Inc. in 2015.

Print this page

Related Stories
Selig Sealing Products acquired by equity firm CC Industries
TricorBraun acquires rigid packaging supplier Packaging Solutions
Pretium Packaging buys container-maker Custom Blow Molding
Pretium Packaging acquires Cox Container

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*