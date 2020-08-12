Canadian Plastics

Sealed Air invests in advanced recycling company Plastic Energy

Packaging supplier Sealed Air has also made an equity investment in Plastic Energy's parent company Plastic Energy Global.

Flexible packaging maker Sealed Air Corp. has signed a collaboration agreement with recycling company Plastic Energy, and made an equity investment in its parent company Plastic Energy Global.

Plastic Energy Global was established in 2012 with the goal of creating a circular economy for plastics by diverting plastic waste away from landfills and oceans. Headquartered in London, the company has two operations in Spain and projects developing in Western Europe and Asia.

Plastic Energy transforms post-consumer plastic waste into new recycled oil that can be used to create essential packaging solutions, including protective packaging for food, enabling plastic to become a new resource.

In an Aug. 11 statement, Charlotte, N.C.-based Sealed Air said the investment furthers its pledge made in 2018 to have 50 per cent recycled content across all its packaging – with 60 per cent of that coming from post-consumer recycled content – by 2025.

“We’re excited to join forces with Plastic Energy to innovate faster and accelerate the development of new technology that eliminates waste and ensures a circular economy for plastics,” said Ted Doheny, Sealed Air president and CEO. “This collaboration will help us meet our 2025 sustainability pledge and lead the way in transforming our industry.”

Sealed Air’s brands include cushioning film Bubble Wrap and Cryovac.

