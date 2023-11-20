Canadian Plastics

Savillex buys flexible containment solution provider ONFAB

Canadian Plastics   

Packaging

The deal expands rigid plastic container maker Savillex's global footprint.

In a move that expands its international footprint, rigid plastic container suppler Savillex LLC, which is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., has acquired UK-based flexible containment solution provider ONFAB.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2004 as a family-owned business, ONFAB manufactures flexible isolator systems for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations. Headquartered in Middlewich, England, ONFAB also has a manufacturing plant in Spain.

“The combination of Savillex and ONFAB enable us to offer a broader range of container and containment solutions to our customers by combining our complementary engineering and production capabilities and product portfolios,” Savillex president Steve Harding said in a news release.

Advertisement

The deal “combines a strong flexible containment equipment portfolio” with Savillex’s capabilities in rigid containers, custom container projects, and closed mixing systems specifically designed for life sciences, the release added.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
ProMach buys flexible packaging technology provider CL&D Graphics
Sonoco buys flexible packager Plastic Packaging Inc.
PPC Flexible Packaging buys flexible packaging converter Custom Poly Bag
Canadian flexible packager St. Johns buys Mexican firm Plásticos Uribe