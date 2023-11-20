Savillex buys flexible containment solution provider ONFAB

In a move that expands its international footprint, rigid plastic container suppler Savillex LLC, which is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn., has acquired UK-based flexible containment solution provider ONFAB.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2004 as a family-owned business, ONFAB manufactures flexible isolator systems for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations. Headquartered in Middlewich, England, ONFAB also has a manufacturing plant in Spain.

“The combination of Savillex and ONFAB enable us to offer a broader range of container and containment solutions to our customers by combining our complementary engineering and production capabilities and product portfolios,” Savillex president Steve Harding said in a news release.

Advertisement

The deal “combines a strong flexible containment equipment portfolio” with Savillex’s capabilities in rigid containers, custom container projects, and closed mixing systems specifically designed for life sciences, the release added.