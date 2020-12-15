Sabic, Netstal partner on thin-wall packaging applications

Chemical maker Sabic has entered into a strategic partnership with Netstal, KraussMaffei’s injection molding machine brand, to exchange know-how in the fields of polymer technology and processing and to advance the existing application centre for thin-wall packaging at the Netstal plant in Näfels, Switzerland.

The official launch of the cooperation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

Sabic will be using the innovation centre to develop material solutions with potential for improving important properties of thin-wall packaging applications, such as balance of stiffness, impact strength, cycle time reduction and sustainability.

“This is a major investment in synergy for us,” said Sergi Monros, Sabic’s vice president of performance polymers and industry solutions, petrochemicals. “Together with Netstal, we will bundle our expertise in polymer science and processing to enable new material and injection molding solutions for the competitive edge of customers throughout the thin-wall packaging industry and beyond.”

“The innovation centre will be fully equipped and expanded with advanced new development, processing, material and application testing facilities tailored to the needs of the packaging industry, including a dedicated laboratory for state-of-the-art injection molding and part performance evaluation,” Sabic said in a statement.