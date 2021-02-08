Reusable plastic container maker IFCO signs multi-year supplier deal with Walmart

Reusable packaging product maker IFCO Systems has signed a seven-year business agreement that makes it the exclusive supplier of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for select fresh fruits and vegetables distributed in the U.S. for Walmart.

“Walmart suppliers will deliver their produce to Walmart locations using IFCO RPCs,” tampa, Fla.-based IFCO said in a Feb. 8 news release. “Each RPC will be retrieved after each use and cleaned, washed, sanitized and wrapped before being used again. IFCO RPCs are used up to 100 times before being reground into new RPCs.”

The agreement expands on IFCO and Walmart’s existing business relationship, which dates back to 1998, when the two companies joined forces to introduce reusable packaging in the U.S. In addition, the RPC program will include new innovations in RPC tracking technology. IFCO has added features to its RPC pool that will not only enhance the visibility of assets in the Walmart network, but also facilitate future innovations in product traceability.

IFCO and Walmart’s new agreement will contribute to Walmart’s “Project Gigaton” goal, of avoiding one gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain by 2030. When fully implemented, the use of IFCO RPCs is expected to help avoid, on an annual basis, an estimated: