Reifenhäuser acquires majority stake in air cooling ring specialist Kdesign

Extrusion technology specialist Reifenhäuser Group has acquired a majority stake in Kdesign GmbH, said to be a global leader in the manufacture of air cooling rings and measuring systems for blown film extrusion lines.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a March 30 news release, Troisdorf, Germany-based Reifenhäuser said the deal expands its in-house expertise in cooling, controlling, measuring, and calibrating blown films; while Kdesign now has access “to a large international service network and the world’s largest privately run research and development centre for plastics extrusion.”

Kdesign is located “just 20 minutes away” from Reifenhäuser’s headquarters, the news release continued.

Kdesign will remain an independent company within Reifenhäuser, the news release added, and business and customer relationships will continue unchanged with Joachim Lange and Richard Zimmermann continuing to head the business as managing directors.