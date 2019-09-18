Quebec label maker Labelink buys Labelix

September 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Labelink, a Quebec-based supplier of labels and flexible packaging products, has acquired pressure-sensitive label manufacturer Labelix, which is also based out of Quebec.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our vision of transforming an industry that is all too often perceived as traditional,” Stéphen Bouchard, president of Montreal-based Labelink, said in a Sept. 17 press release. “It is with this kind of investment that we are able to position ourselves as a true business partner for our clients who work in highly competitive markets by offering them innovative purchasing management solutions.”

Granby, Que.-based Labelix was founded in 2002, and employs approximately 80 workers. The firm’s offers rotary and flat offset printing technologies, as well as flexography.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we are pooling our experiences and efforts to enable our clients to discover an enhanced offering of PSL labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging and RFID tags all manufactured under one roof,” Martin Vachon, Labelix’s vice president of business development said in the statement.