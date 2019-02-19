PTI, Haney partner to help brand owners with packaging requirements

February 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging technology providers PTI and Haney are partnering to offer a turnkey “concept-to-commercialization” strategy designed to help brand owners launch new or redesigned packages faster, backed by prototyping/testing to facilitate marketplace success.

“The challenge most brand owners face is that they have to outsource different parts of the commercialization process to various companies, compromising speed-to-market, as well as development and communication,” Craig Robinson, PTI’s global vice president of business development and innovation, said in a statement. “The partnership between PTI and Haney changes all of that.”

The partnership involves PTI – which provides preform and package design, package development, rapid prototyping, pre-production prototyping, and material evaluation engineering – providing its packaging engineers and materials experts, coupled with injection and blow molding capability, to mold new bottle prototypes. Haney can take that bottle – whether a flexible package, tube, or thermoform – print substrates, and fill and fulfill test market quantities.

“The goal is to simplify the process for brand owners by seamlessly producing commercial-ready, smaller scale quantities that can be used to validate the package via focus groups and/or test markets,” Robinson said. “Start-up commercial runs are also possible to support launch initiatives.”

PTI is headquartered in Holland, Ohio. Haney is headquartered in Cincinnati.