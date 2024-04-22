ProMach expands labelling operations into Mexico with Etiflex acquisition

Headquartered in Mexico City, Etiflex is said to be one of the leading converters in Mexico for variable information-printed labels, tickets, and RFID labeling.

In a move that represents its first acquisition in the Mexican market, packaging machinery maker ProMach Inc. has acquired Mexico City-based Etiflex, a producer of pressure-sensitive and RFID labels, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1981, Etiflex is said to be one of the leading converters in Mexico for variable information-printed labels, tickets, and RFID labelling. The company serves a broad range of industries, including food and beverage, textile, automotive, personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and retail and logistics. Additionally, Etiflex produces tickets, badges, and bracelets for events and transportation.

“We are pleased to welcome the Etiflex team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our label-converting capabilities, and it significantly extends our ability to offer a complete portfolio of labelling-equipment solutions beyond our existing markets in the United States and Canada.”

Etiflex and its team of more than 500 employees will join ProMach’s labeling and coding business line led by group president Alan Shipman.

“The addition of Etiflex to our labelling and coding business line continues to underscore the true differentiation of our business, by providing exceptional label products and support to our customers, in addition to our labelling equipment,” Shipman said. “Etiflex brings a trusted industry reputation for providing exceptional-quality products, and their geographic footprint will provide tremendous benefits to our current and future customer base in Mexico. With this expansion of our growing label-production capabilities and reach, we continue to deliver high-quality labels to customers faster, because we’re closer.”

ProMach is headquartered in Covington, Ky., near Cincinnati.